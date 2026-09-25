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Russian overnight attack on Kyiv sets fires, damages buildings

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian overnight attack on Kyiv sets fires, damages buildings
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen of the mobile air defense unit fire a machine gun at Russian drones during a night patrol in Chernihiv Oblast on Dec. 2, 2024. (Maksym Kishka/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile and drone attack set fires in Kyiv and damaged a commercial building overnight on Sept. 25, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A commercial building was damaged in the city's Podilskyi district as a result of being hit by a Russian drone, and another building in the Solomyanskyi district was damaged by drone debris, he reported.

A fire also broke out in an open space near a building in the Solomyanskyi district, Klitschko said.

According to preliminary information, a 25-story residential building was hit by a drone and one person was injured, he added.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier warned that Russian drones were headed toward Kyiv, and air raid alerts were declared due to the threat of missiles and drones.

The night prior, on Sept. 24, Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv, where two people were killed, and 8 others were injured as explosions rocked the city in an attack that damaged a maternity hospital and residential buildings.

Russia launched 282 attack drones of various types overnight, including jet-powered drones, as well as Zircon anti-ship missiles and Iskander-M, S-400, and KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

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KyivMissile attackVitali KlitschkoDrone attackRussian attackUkraineRussia
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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