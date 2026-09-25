Russian overnight attack on Kyiv sets fires, damages buildings

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile and drone attack set fires in Kyiv and damaged a commercial building overnight on Sept. 25, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

A commercial building was damaged in the city's Podilskyi district as a result of being hit by a Russian drone, and another building in the Solomyanskyi district was damaged by drone debris, he reported.

A fire also broke out in an open space near a building in the Solomyanskyi district, Klitschko said.

According to preliminary information, a 25-story residential building was hit by a drone and one person was injured, he added.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier warned that Russian drones were headed toward Kyiv, and air raid alerts were declared due to the threat of missiles and drones.

The night prior, on Sept. 24, Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv, where two people were killed, and 8 others were injured as explosions rocked the city in an attack that damaged a maternity hospital and residential buildings.

Russia launched 282 attack drones of various types overnight, including jet-powered drones, as well as Zircon anti-ship missiles and Iskander-M, S-400, and KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.