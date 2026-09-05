Russian attacks kill 7, injure 51 over past day across Ukraine as Moscow rejects ceasefire

Russian attacks killed at least seven people and injured at least 51 others across Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian authorities reported on Sept. 5.

Some of the attacks came after Ukraine reportedly ordered its troops to pause hostilities for four days ahead of the expected visits by U.S. envoys to Kyiv and Moscow as part of efforts to revive peace talks. Russia had not agreed to the pause, and no formal ceasefire agreement was announced.

Russia launched ballistic missiles and 167 drones against Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 128 Russian drones. Russian missiles and drones struck 23 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at one location.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were killed and six others were injured in Russian attacks across four districts, local authorities said.

Two people were killed and 27 others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian drone attacks, including a 17-year-old girl, according to the regional military administration. Civilian and transport infrastructure, a shopping mall, a warehouse, and several vehicles were damaged.

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were injured in a Russian attack on Boryspil, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

Twenty-eight sites were damaged across five districts in Kyiv Oblast, including warehouses, schools, private homes, apartment buildings, vehicles, gas station equipment, and an administrative building. The attacks continued into the morning, damaging at least five more homes across the region.

Seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast, according to local authorities.

Six people were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.