Russian attacks kill 10, injure 61 across Ukraine over past day as missile strike hits farm in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 61 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said.

One of the deadliest attacks struck northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. Six people — two men and four women — were killed, and 14 others were injured in Russian strikes on the village of Stara Hnylytsia in the Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv regional authorities reported.

Three Russian S-8000 Banderol cruise missiles targeted a farm, including a vegetable storage facility where workers were sorting produce. One missile hit the facility, killing six workers.

Russia launched 295 attack drones of various types against Ukraine overnight on Sept. 25, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Fifty-two of the drones were Russia's latest jet-powered models, which are significantly more difficult to intercept than the older, slower, piston-engine-powered drones used by the Russian army.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down or suppressed 267 drones using electronic warfare. Russian drone strikes were recorded at 16 locations, while falling debris caused damage at four others, the Air Force said.

Kyiv continues to face near-daily Russian drone attacks. A 14-year-old boy was killed in a Russian drone strike on a multistory residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district. At least 20 other people were injured, according to city authorities. Russian attacks were also reported in the capital's Solomianskyi and Podilskyi districts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured seven others over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours, regional authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were wounded in Russian attacks, according to the local military administration.

In Sumy Oblast, four civilians were injured in Russian drone and airstrikes over the past day, regional authorities said.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was killed and another was injured in a series of Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured, while Russian drones targeted a medical center and ambulances, regional authorities said.