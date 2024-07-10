Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, July 8 attack, Civilian casualties, Kyiv
Boy evacuated from Kyiv hospital hit by Russian missile attack dies

by Kateryna Hodunova July 10, 2024 11:14 PM 1 min read
Rescuers and volunteers are working at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian attack on July 8, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A boy who was evacuated from the Okhmadyt children's hospital hit by a Russian missile on July 8 has died at another Kyiv hospital, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on July 10.

"Sadly, we have the first child victim among patients at the Okhmadyt hospital during the July 8 terrorist attack," the minister wrote in a post on Facebook.

The boy was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the hospital at the time of the missile strike, he said. He was later transported to another hospital in Kyiv, according to Liashko.

Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit during a Russian missile attack on July 8. The strike there killed two people, including a doctor, and destroyed one building and damaged four others in the hospital.

In total, 33 people were killed, including five children, and 121 injured in Russia's latest mass missile attack on the capital.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family of the boy. We will never forgive Russian terrorists who kill our children," the minister said.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
