Emergency workers end rescue operations in Kyiv after mass missile strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Search and rescue operations related to Russia's mass missile attack on July 8 have concluded in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced the morning of July 10.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital on July 8, killing 33 people and injuring 121 others. One Russian missile directly struck the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

"These have been tragic, tense, and exhausting days," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

"Emergency rescuers and dozens of pieces of equipment have been continuously clearing the rubble, trying to save every life."

In total, emergency workers rescued 11 people in the aftermath of the attack.

Among the 33 victims killed in the strike on Kyiv, five were children. There were also 10 children among the wounded.