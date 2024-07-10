Skip to content
Emergency workers end rescue operations in Kyiv after mass missile strike

by Abbey Fenbert July 10, 2024 7:43 AM 1 min read
Emergency workers clear rubble in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv following Russia's deadly mass missile strike on July 8, 2024. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)
Search and rescue operations related to Russia's mass missile attack on July 8 have concluded in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced the morning of July 10.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital on July 8, killing 33 people and injuring 121 others. One Russian missile directly struck the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

"These have been tragic, tense, and exhausting days," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

"Emergency rescuers and dozens of pieces of equipment have been continuously clearing the rubble, trying to save every life."

In total, emergency workers rescued 11 people in the aftermath of the attack.

Among the 33 victims killed in the strike on Kyiv, five were children. There were also 10 children among the wounded.

10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
6:45 PM

Moscow court orders arrest in absentia of Yulia Navalnaya.

A Moscow court said that it had "approved the request of the investigators and decided a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months." Yulia Navalnaya currently lives outside of Russia, but would face jail time if she returns.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.