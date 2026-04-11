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Boris Johnson visits Ukraine's southern front, criticizes Western lack of support

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Boris Johnson visits Ukraine's southern front, criticizes Western lack of support
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine's 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is operating near the city of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Boris Johnson/X)

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his first visit to the front lines in southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, publishing a front-line dispatch from Ukraine on April 11.

In his Daily Mail article, Johnson describes the harsh realities faced by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, while also criticizing Western partners for their lack of support for Ukraine. Johnson visited Ukraine's 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is operating near the city of Huliaipole.

"Welcome to the kill zone, and welcome back to the war the west is in danger of forgetting," Johnson said.

In office between 2019 and 2022, Johnson was one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine at the onset of the full-scale invasion, visiting the country several times during the war.

The ex-prime minister said he chose this sector for his visit since he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin "is so desperately trying and failing" to capture Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city that is home to around one million Ukrainians.

Since February, Ukrainian forces have retaken the initiative on the southern front line, counterattacking through the eastern reaches of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, where Russia made the fastest gains in the closing months of 2025.

"The real question is not whether Putin can capture all of Ukraine — because he can't — but whether we are doing enough to help the Ukrainians to push him back, and force him to the negotiating table," Johnson wrote in his article.

"We are right to say that the Ukrainians are fighting for all of us – so why the hell are we still short-changing them?"

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Counterattacking through the kill zone, Ukrainian troops brace for new Russian offensives
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first name and call sign only. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – For tonight’s clearing mission on the cold windy steppe of southern Ukraine, the munition of choice is the Spear. In a cramped dugout less than eight kilometers from Russian forces, Ukrainian soldiers prepare the bombs, taping wires and tail fins onto long tubes of black steel fitted with menacing iron spikes
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Boris JohnsonUnited KingdomUkraineRussiaZaporizhzhia Oblast
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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