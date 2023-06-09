Bloomberg: Pentagon prepares new $2 billion air defense package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon is set to announce a substantial long-term arms package for Ukraine, emphasizing air defense capabilities, valued at over $2 billion. This funding, Bloomberg reports, allocated through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will facilitate the acquisition of Hawk missile launchers and missiles, as well as two advanced Patriot air defense missile systems.

One component of the package is the Patriot Advanced Capability Missile-3 (PAC-3) produced by Lockheed Martin Corp. The other is the Guidance Enhanced Missile (GEM-T) manufactured by Raytheon Technologies Corp, which boasts improved capabilities in countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and enemy aircraft, complementing the PAC-3 missile system.

This announcement which is anticipated on June 9, coincides with military analysts suggesting that Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive is gaining momentum. The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative builds upon previous efforts to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities in response to the Russian invasion. It primarily focuses on long-term security needs rather than immediate battlefield requirements, involving contracts with delivery timelines ranging from months to years.

In November, the U.S. declared its intention to provide Hawk systems from its own stockpiles, but refurbishment costs were covered by the initiative's funds.

Ukraine has prioritized air defense as a crucial aspect of countering Russia's recent extensive barrages of air and ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles targeting cities and infrastructure.