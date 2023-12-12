Biden: US will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons and equipment as long as we can

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American President Joe Biden in Washington, President Biden stated that the U.S. "will continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can."

"Without supplemental funding, we're rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has, " Biden said. "Putin is banking on the United States failing to deliver for Ukraine. We must, we must, we must prove him wrong."

The Ukrainian head of state arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 11, seeking to reinvigorate support for Ukraine. A $61-billion funding request for Ukraine has been stalled amid political infighting in Congress and opposition from parts of the Republican Party.

Earlier today, President Biden announced that the U.S. had allocated $200 million in drawdown funds for Ukraine.

Zelensky delivered his address to the U.S. Senate on Dec. 12, emphasizing the crucial role of Washington's support.

Republicans blocked the funding bill in a narrow vote on Dec. 6, insisting that any further aid for Ukraine or Israel must include significant changes to the U.S. border and immigration policy.

President Biden also reiterated U.S. objectives for Ukraine: “We want to see Ukraine win the war. Winning means Ukraine is a sovereign, independent nation. And it can afford to defend itself today and deter further aggression."