Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden: US will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons and equipment as long as we can

by Rachel Amran December 13, 2023 1:54 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American President Joe Biden during a press conference in Washington on Dec. 12, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American President Joe Biden in Washington, President Biden stated that the U.S. "will continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can."

"Without supplemental funding, we're rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has, " Biden said. "Putin is banking on the United States failing to deliver for Ukraine. We must, we must, we must prove him wrong."

The Ukrainian head of state arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 11, seeking to reinvigorate support for Ukraine. A $61-billion funding request for Ukraine has been stalled amid political infighting in Congress and opposition from parts of the Republican Party.

Earlier today, President Biden announced that the U.S. had allocated $200 million in drawdown funds for Ukraine.

Zelensky delivered his address to the U.S. Senate on Dec. 12, emphasizing the crucial role of Washington's support.

Republicans blocked the funding bill in a narrow vote on Dec. 6, insisting that any further aid for Ukraine or Israel must include significant changes to the U.S. border and immigration policy.

President Biden also reiterated U.S. objectives for Ukraine: “We want to see Ukraine win the war. Winning means Ukraine is a sovereign, independent nation. And it can afford to defend itself today and deter further aggression."

Despite Republican hesitance on Ukraine aid, red states reap economic benefits
Amid signs of a growing reluctance among U.S. Republicans to continue aid for Ukraine, proponents have been trying a new narrative – highlighting that a considerable amount of the money the U.S. spends actually goes toward the domestic defense industry, funneling jobs and investments back to the U.S…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.