Biden unlikely to deliver full planned multibillion-dollar aid to Ukraine before term ends, WSJ reports

by Sonya Bandouil November 28, 2024 2:16 AM 2 min read
UNITED STATES - APRIL 20: Demonstrators supporting Ukraine funding are seen outside the U.S. Capitol before the House passed the foreign aid package on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration may not be able to deliver the promised multibillion-dollar aid to Ukraine before Donald Trump’s inauguration, The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 27.

The administration still has $6.5 billion to transfer to Ukraine, but time is running out to use the allocated resources.

The Pentagon has reached its monthly limit on weapons shipments and is facing logistical challenges in delivering arms to Ukraine.

To exhaust the remaining funds, the U.S. would need to supply Ukraine with approximately $110 million in weaponry daily, amounting to nearly $3 billion in December and January.

“It’s impossible,” a congressional source told the WSJ.

A Pentagon source stated that the current plan now is to send $500-750 million worth of weapons from U.S. stockpiles to Ukraine each month. These shipments will mainly consist of artillery and ammunition, as they are easier to transport, while larger equipment could take months to arrive.

The remaining decisions on aid will likely fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within "24 hours" after reelection without revealing details.

There are concerns that Trump's victory might lead to the U.S. withdrawing its military support for Ukraine, leaving it up to European allies to help Kyiv resist Russia’s war.

Ex-Minister Kuleba skeptical about peace prospects during Trump’s presidency
According to Ukraine’s former diplomacy chief, Ukraine is a “personal obsession for Putin” but also a way to “show to the world how the West is incapable of defending itself or what it stands for.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
