Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden administration approves F-16 sale to Turkey

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2024 10:16 AM 2 min read
SoloTurk, the F-16 solo aerobatics display team of the Turkish Air Force, performs during a ceremony at Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial in Gallipoli Peninsula marking the 103rd anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles in Canakkale, Turkey on April 24, 2018. (Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration announced on Jan. 26 that it had approved a $23 billion deal to sell F-16 jet fighters and modernization kits to Turkey after Ankara ratified Sweden's accession to NATO.

The U.S. State Department notified Congress of the sale, as well as of a separate deal to sell $8.6 billion worth of F-35 jets to another NATO ally, Greece. Congress is expected to approve both deals.

Turkey is set to receive 40 F-16 jets and almost 80 modernization kits to upgrade its current air fleet. The Turkish Air Force operates over 240 F-16s.

Ankara made the request in October 2021, but the sale got tied down in Turkey's opposition to Sweden's NATO admission.

Both Sweden and Finland applied to join the Alliance in May 2022 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Turkey initially blocked both of their bids but gave the green light to Helsinki in March 2023.

Ankara said it had opposed Sweden's admission due to the Nordic country's alleged support for Kurdish groups that Turkey considers to be terrorists, which Sweden denies.

Turkish opposition began to weaken last July when the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he would forward Stockholm's bid to the Turkish parliament after Sweden had agreed to address Turkey's "legitimate security concerns."

Nevertheless, the Turkish parliament has continued to delay the ratification until earlier this week.

After Turkey, Hungary remains the last obstacle to Sweden's admission. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Jan. 24 that Budapest supports Stockholm's entry.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.