Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2024 5:48 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the European Council summit in Brussels on Dec. 14, 2023. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "reaffirmed" his government's support of Sweden's bid to join NATO, Orban said on Jan. 24 after a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The statement came after Turkey's parliament voted to approve Sweden's accession to the alliance on Jan. 23, leaving Hungary as the only remaining holdout. Turkey had dragged out the process of Sweden's entrance into NATO for more than 17 months since Stockholm initially applied in May 2022.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan must still sign off on the parliament's decision as the final step in the process.

Chief among Turkey's opposition to Sweden's accession were claims that Sweden supported Kurdish groups that Turkey considers to be terrorists, a charge that Swedish authorities denied.

Sweden ultimately increased pressure on the Kurdish groups, including jailing a Swedish man with Kurdish origins on charges of financing terrorism and extraditing another to Turkey. Swedish authorities claimed the moves were not linked to its NATO bid.  

Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."

Orban and other Hungarian officials have previously said they support Sweden's NATO bid, so it is unclear why there continues to be a delay to finally ratify the move.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in July 2023 that "closing the ratification process is only a technical issue."

Hungary eventually ratified Finland's accession to the alliance nine months after the original application, but only after Erdogan first said Turkey would support the bid.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
8:28 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.