Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2024 10:03 PM 1 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.

Erdogan's formal approval has brought Sweden closer to its goal of becoming the 32nd member of NATO. Hungary remains the only country yet to ratify Sweden's accession to the alliance.

Turkey's parliament voted to approve Sweden's membership on Jan. 23 after months of delay since Stockholm initially applied in May 2022. Turkey cited Sweden's alleged support for Kurdish groups that Turkey considers to be terrorists, which Sweden denies.

Erdogan has requested several concessions from other NATO members in exchange for a commitment that Turkey will support Sweden's bid.

Among the demands are the U.S. approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets and other equipment to help modernize Turkey's Air Force, as well as further measures from Sweden to crack down on supporters of the Kurdish groups deemed terrorists by Turkey.

U.S. President Joe Biden sent a letter to Congress committees on Jan. 24, saying he intends to launch the process for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey once Ankara finalizes Sweden's NATO admission process, Reuters wrote earlier.

After Turkey, Hungary remains the last obstacle to Sweden's admission. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Jan. 24 that Budapest supports Stockholm's entry.

Finland also applied to join NATO in May 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was admitted as a member in April 2023.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:03 PM

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.
7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.