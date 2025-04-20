Belarus welcomes Easter truce, hopes for 'de-escalation,' foreign ministry claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus has welcomed an Easter truce between Ukraine and Russia, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 20.

Russia declared a temporary Easter ceasefire from April 19 until midnight on April 21 despite later violating the truce multiple times, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky and soldiers on Ukraine's front lines. Belarusian authorities have parroted Kremlin narratives and stood behind Russia as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

"This move was taken on the eve of Easter, which makes it particularly significant and symbolic," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry, in its statement, repeated Russian narratives. Saying that Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia are "fraternal nations," an idea normalized in the Soviet Union and considered to undermine the distinct identities of Ukrainians and Belarusians.

The Ministry claimed it hopes for a "diplomatic settlement" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We hope that the truce will lead to de-escalation of tensions and will allow moving on to a diplomatic settlement," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

"Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on April 20.