Zelensky warns Russia may launch northern Ukraine offensive

Russia may be preparing a new offensive against northern Ukraine, including the Chernihiv region and the capital Kyiv, potentially with deeper involvement from Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelensky said May 20.

The warning reflects growing concerns in Kyiv that Moscow could seek to open a new front north of the capital while involving Belarus — Russia's close ally bordering Ukraine to the north — more directly in the war.

"Together with our military leadership, intelligence services, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we discussed in detail the latest developments along the Belarus-Bryansk region direction," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"It is precisely from there that the Russians are considering scenarios for additional attacks against Ukraine – targeting our northern regions, our Chernihiv-Kyiv direction."

Zelensky said Ukraine had already issued military orders to strengthen defenses in the region and was taking broader preventive measures.

"Of course, we are already working to strengthen our defenses in this area. Relevant instructions have been issued to the military command, but separately, we are also taking preventive steps regarding both Belarus and designated parts of Russia from which the threat originates," he said.

Kyiv is also seeking to increase diplomatic pressure on Belarus and coordinate more closely with international partners, Zelensky said.

"I expect Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be as active as possible in its diplomatic efforts regarding Belarus: we need to increase pressure and strengthen coordination with our partners," he said.

"Frankly, it's already quite annoying that Ukraine constantly faces this kind of threat – that at some point the Russians may drag Belarus into the expansion of the war. They must understand there: consequences for them will follow and be significant."

Zelensky's warning comes amid continued military coordination between Minsk and Moscow, including recent nuclear weapons drills announced by Belarus on May 18.

Belarus' Defense Ministry said the exercises were intended "to improve the readiness of the armed forces to use modern means of destruction, including special ammunition."

Belarus has been closely aligned with Russia throughout the war. While Belarusian troops have not directly participated in combat operations against Ukraine, Minsk allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a staging ground for Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Belarusian territory has also been used for Russian missile launches and drone attacks throughout the war.