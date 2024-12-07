This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Austria, Paris, Volodymyr Zelensky, France
Edit post

Zelensky discusses peace efforts with Austria's Nehammer in Paris

by Martina Sapio December 7, 2024 6:19 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a prayer breakfast for the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on December 6, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Paris on Dec. 7 for discussions about peace in Ukraine, Nheammer said in a post on social media.

The Chancellor reaffirmed Austria's commitment to supporting peace initiatives, emphasizing Vienna’s readiness to host future peace talks due to its neutral status.

Zelensky arrived on Dec. 7 in Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings

According to Nehammer's post, the two leaders outlined strategies for continued collaboration in the ongoing pursuit of peace amid the war.

The meeting between Zelensky and Nehammer comes after Austria's Sept. 29 election, in which the far-right, anti-migration Freedom Party secured a strong result, but failed to win the chancellor position.

The party, known for advocating the "myth of neutrality," made waves when its leader Herbert Kickl said that Austria should not "take sides" in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky also met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, to whom he said that "Ukraine remains on the side of the Georgian people and the democratic choice they advocate," quoted by Ukrinform.

"We stand with the Georgian people and believe in your European future - membership in the EU and NATO. We are closely following everything that is happening. The independent Georgian people are showing that they want to move away from Russia," Zelensky noted, adding that the partnership will make both states stronger in the future.

Zelensky is expected to have additional meetings during his visit, including one with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Russian milbloggers raise alarm over threat to Kremlin bases in Syria amid escalating Middle East crisis
There is much at stake for Russia — if Assad’s regime falls, Russia will lose its regional foothold in the Middle East.
The Kyiv IndependentMartina Sapio
Author: Martina Sapio
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.