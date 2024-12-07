Zelensky discusses peace efforts with Austria's Nehammer in Paris

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Paris on Dec. 7 for discussions about peace in Ukraine, Nheammer said in a post on social media.

The Chancellor reaffirmed Austria's commitment to supporting peace initiatives, emphasizing Vienna’s readiness to host future peace talks due to its neutral status.

Zelensky arrived on Dec. 7 in Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings

According to Nehammer's post, the two leaders outlined strategies for continued collaboration in the ongoing pursuit of peace amid the war.

Thank you for the good and in-depth conversation we just had in Paris, President @ZelenskyyUa. We talked about intensifying our joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. As the capital of a neutral country, Vienna is always ready to host future peace… pic.twitter.com/BAqCRvh6cc — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) December 7, 2024

The meeting between Zelensky and Nehammer comes after Austria's Sept. 29 election, in which the far-right, anti-migration Freedom Party secured a strong result, but failed to win the chancellor position.

The party, known for advocating the "myth of neutrality," made waves when its leader Herbert Kickl said that Austria should not "take sides" in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky also met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, to whom he said that "Ukraine remains on the side of the Georgian people and the democratic choice they advocate," quoted by Ukrinform.

"We stand with the Georgian people and believe in your European future - membership in the EU and NATO. We are closely following everything that is happening. The independent Georgian people are showing that they want to move away from Russia," Zelensky noted, adding that the partnership will make both states stronger in the future.

Zelensky is expected to have additional meetings during his visit, including one with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.