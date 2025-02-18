Skip to content
Turkey, Ukraine, War, Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Volodymyr Zelensky, United States, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Turkey 'ideal host' for peace talks on Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 18, 2025 6:59 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 18, 2025. (President of Ukraine / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 18 that Turkey is an ideal host for potential peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, offering Ankara as a venue for future negotiations.

"Our country is an ideal host for the negotiations that are likely to begin between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States," Erdogan said during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Erdogan highlighted Turkey's previous mediation efforts, including the Black Sea grain deal, which enabled Ukrainian agricultural exports until Russia withdrew in 2023.

He reaffirmed that during his talks with Zelensky, Turkey expressed its support for Ukraine's complete territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

"At the same time, I emphasized that we would provide any support to complete the negotiations and establish sustainable peace. This war must end," Erdogan added.

Zelensky, who postponed a planned visit to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing U.S.-Russia talks, reiterated that Ukraine must be included in any negotiations over its future.

The Saudi talks on Feb. 18 marked the first direct discussions between U.S. and Russian officials since the full-scale invasion began, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier confirmed he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia "very soon," though no date has been specified.

Russia’s Lavrov denies 3-point peace plan, warns against Western peacekeepers in Ukraine
The alleged plan, which reportedly includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and a final peace agreement, was revealed by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
