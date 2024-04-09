Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day kill 7, injure 36, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 13 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least seven civilians and injuring at least 36, including children, regional authorities reported early on April 9.

A Russian missile strike against an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on April 8 killed four people and injured eight, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Thirteen cities and villages were attacked in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in total.

Russia launched a missile attack against Poltava Oblast on April 8, hitting a two-story apartment building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. One person was killed and 12 injured, including two children, he reported.

Four other multi-story houses and roughly 10 cars were reportedly damaged.

Russian forces attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and artillery on April 8, injuring two people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

One house was completely destroyed, and a utility company, an infrastructure facility, six houses, five outbuildings, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged, the governor said.

Russia attacked the oblast also overnight, but no casualties were reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in Chasiv Yar and injured five in Selydove, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russia attacked 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 64-year-old man was reportedly injured in an attack on Vovchansk on the afternoon of April 8.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people in Bilozerka and Beryslav on April 8, the regional military administration said. Four houses and garages were damaged in strikes against the oblast.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast on April 8 injured three people in the Sumy community, damaging an administrative building of an enterprise. In the Bilopillia community, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three while also damaging a city council building and other buildings.

Russian Shahed-type drones attacked Lviv Oblast in the early hours of April 9, damaging a critical infrastructure facility and starting a fire, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Vinnytsia oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all the 20 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on April 9. Russian forces also targeted Ukraine with at least four S-300 missiles fired from the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast.