Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson Oblast, Drone attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks injure 4 in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

by Kateryna Hodunova April 8, 2024 12:46 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol on April 8, 2024.
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol on April 8, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked Beryslav and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilians, and shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two more, local authorities reported on April 8.

In Nikopol, a city regularly shelled due to its proximity to Russian-occupied territories, a 21-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured. Both were hospitalized with injuries of moderate severity, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A two-story apartment building was destroyed, while some houses, utility buildings, cars, and an infrastructure facility were damaged, Lysak added. The attack also damaged power lines and gas pipelines.

In Beryslav, a 63-year-old man suffered a concussion and wounds to his arms and legs after Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration's report.

"The victim received required medical help, and his life is not under threat," the statement read.

Beryslav, a town with a pre-war population of 12,000, lies at the western bank of the Dnipro River, almost 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) east of the regional center, Kherson.

Another Russian drone attack on April 8 injured a 60-year-old man in Bilozerka, a town some 10 kilometers (six miles) west of Kherson. The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury, the regional military administration said.

Russian attacks injured three people over the past day on April 7 and overnight in Kherson Oblast. Six houses were damaged, as well as a critical infrastructure site, a shopping center, and other civilian property, according to the local authorities.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly loses 7 aircraft; Zelensky says Kharkiv ‘protected’ against potential offensive
Key developments on April 6-7: * Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian soldiers kill 3 Ukrainian POWs * Trump reportedly wants Ukraine to cede Crimea, Donbas to Russia * Russia lost 7 aircraft in Ukraine’s April 5 attack on air base, source says * Zelensky says Kharkiv is prepared for a potentia…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.