Russian attacks injure 4 in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Beryslav and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilians, and shelled the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two more, local authorities reported on April 8.

In Nikopol, a city regularly shelled due to its proximity to Russian-occupied territories, a 21-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured. Both were hospitalized with injuries of moderate severity, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A two-story apartment building was destroyed, while some houses, utility buildings, cars, and an infrastructure facility were damaged, Lysak added. The attack also damaged power lines and gas pipelines.

In Beryslav, a 63-year-old man suffered a concussion and wounds to his arms and legs after Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration's report.

"The victim received required medical help, and his life is not under threat," the statement read.

Beryslav, a town with a pre-war population of 12,000, lies at the western bank of the Dnipro River, almost 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) east of the regional center, Kherson.

Another Russian drone attack on April 8 injured a 60-year-old man in Bilozerka, a town some 10 kilometers (six miles) west of Kherson. The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury, the regional military administration said.

Russian attacks injured three people over the past day on April 7 and overnight in Kherson Oblast. Six houses were damaged, as well as a critical infrastructure site, a shopping center, and other civilian property, according to the local authorities.