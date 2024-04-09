Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Air Force, Russia, Drone attacks, Energy infrastructure
Air Force: Ukraine downs 20 drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova April 9, 2024 6:59 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed all 20 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on April 9.

The drones were launched from Russia’s port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea. Russian forces also targeted Ukraine with at least four S-300 missiles fired from the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast. The Air Force didn't specify whether the missiles were intercepted.

The drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Lviv oblasts by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian army.  

Overnight on April 9, explosions were heard in western Ukraine's Lviv Oblast. Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi urged residents to remain in shelters. No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on April 8, Ukraine’s air defense downed 17 drones, and one Russian missile.

Russian forces continue to attack civilian areas far from the front line, with the recent series of intense bombardments targeting energy infrastructure in what is likely a mission to take out Ukraine's grid.

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
