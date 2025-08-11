Russian attacks kill 7, injure 47 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 47 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 11.

Russian forces launched 71 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 59 Russian drones, while 12 drones hit six different locations. Fallen wreckage of a shot-down drone was also recorded in one area, according to the statement.

At least 20 people were injured when Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on Aug. 10, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The first bomb struck a busy city bus station, while the second hit a university medical clinic.

In a separate Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 66-year-old woman was injured in the village of Bilenke on the morning of Aug. 11, Fedorov said.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 63-year-old man was wounded during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district on Aug. 10, which also damaged a vacation resort, four cars, and a house.

Further Russian attacks against the Nikopol district overnight injured a 52-year-old man and damaged more than a dozen houses and other buildings. A 31-year-old man was hospitalized after overnight attacks on the Synelnykove district, which also damaged two stores and a shop, Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured 11, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Casualties included one person killed and two injured in Druzhkivka, one killed in Chernihivka, three injured in Bilozerske, and two injured in Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, and Ivanopillia each, according to the official.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast killed one person and injured five, including a minor, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A man was killed and two women, aged 49 and 57, were injured during a Russian attack against the Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village.

An 18-year-old man was injured in the town of Kupiansk, a 67-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kozacha Lopan, and a 15-year-old boy was injured in the village of Pishchane, according to the governor.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and seven were injured in Russian attacks, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two apartment buildings and 30 houses were damaged.

The strikes come as Moscow continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire and escalates its drone attacks against Ukrainian residential areas and civilian infrastructure.