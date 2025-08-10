'This is terror' — Russian bombs hit bus station, university in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least 19

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on Aug. 10, hitting civilian infrastructure and injuring at least 19 civilians.

At least 19 people were injured in the strike, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said in his latest update on the casualties at around 8 p.m. local time. The victims range in age from 24 to 77 and are all receiving medical attention.

Emergency workers continue to search for more victims who may be trapped under the rubble.

"This is terror," Fedorov wrote on Telegram. "And we must call things by their proper names.

The Russians terrorize our people and all of Ukraine every day."

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia the evening of Aug. 10 with two KAB aerial bombs, the city administration reported. The first bomb struck a busy city bus station. The second hit a university medical clinic.

CCTV cameras captured the moment the Russian bombs struck Zaporizhzhia, recording a massive explosion.

According to Fedorov, the blast also damaged seven apartment buildings and non-residential buildings near the bus station.

"The bus station on a weekend evening is a place of meetings, travel and homecomings," the administration said in a Telegram post.

"Today it has become a place of pain and loss. Russia continues to fight with civilians."

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the strike in his evening address, saying the attack on civilians demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to make peace.

"No deadlines, no expectations from them work — they do not want to stop the killings," Zelensky said.

"The only thing they are looking for is a way to kill Ukraine."

Zelensky's remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for a face-to-face meeting in Alaska on Aug. 15, where they plan to discuss a settlement to end the war in Ukraine. The peace plan reportedly involves ceding Ukrainian territories to Russia.

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the onset of its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of the region to daily aerial and artillery attacks.