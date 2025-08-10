Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery 2,000 km from border in first reported strike in Russia's Komi Republic

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery 2,000 km from border in first reported strike in Russia's Komi Republic
Illustrative purposes: Long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones are displayed during the handover of the first batch to Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Dec. 6, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Another Ukrainian drone attack struck an oil refinery about 2,000 kilometers deep inside Russia, in the Komi Republic, Russian media reported on Aug. 10, citing local residents and Telegram reports.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has officially confirmed the reported drone attack on the refinery. If confirmed, the attack would mark Ukraine's first drone strike in Russia's Komi Republic.

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted the town of Ukhta, according to local Telegram channels. The attack was aimed at a refinery, which authorities evacuated. Another independent Russian media, Novaya Gazeta, also said that flights at the airport were temporarily suspended.

Rostislav Goldshteyn, the acting head of the Komi Republic, said on social media that workers at enterprises in the drones' flight zone were evacuated and that there were no casualties. He did not provide details on which enterprises were evacuated and did not mention an oil refinery in his post.

The Russian oil giant Lukoil operates a refinery in Ukhta. The plant specializes in processing blended crudes from oilfields in the Komi Republic, shipped to the facility via the Usa-Ukhta pipeline.

Neither Meduza nor Novaya Gazeta specified the exact refinery that was allegedly hit, and the scale of the damage is unclear. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

In June 2024, a large-scale fire was reported at the Lukoil refinery in Ukhta, though Russian officials said it was caused by "non-compliance with safety regulations" and not by a Ukrainian drone attack.

The alleged strike on the Ukhta refinery comes shortly after reports that Ukrainian drones hit an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast on Aug. 10, causing explosions and a large fire.

Ukraine has deployed homemade long-range drones to hit oil depots, military sites, and airfields deep inside Russia, in an attempt to slowly grind down Russia's war machine.

Western nations have not lifted the ban on Ukraine using the long-range weapons they donated to launch deep strikes inside Russia, citing potential repercussions.

Mobilization gridlock: How politics, policy, and public opinion are shaping Ukraine’s war effort
As Ukraine struggles to replenish front-line units after 42 months of all-out war, those in power prefer to avoid publicly commenting on mobilization efforts and the way it is conducted. Political experts say mobilization became a “toxic” and politicized issue, with high-ranking officials — from the president to ministers and lawmakers — trying to avoid being associated with the cause. “In my opinion, most politicians are afraid to raise this topic because it is controversial,” political analy
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image

.

RussiaDrone attackOil refineriesUkraineWarKomi RepublicLukoil
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 10
Sunday, August 10
Show More

Editors' Picks