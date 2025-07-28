4 killed, 40 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 40, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 28.

Russian forces launched 324 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones, four Kh-101 cruise missiles, and three Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the Air Force reported.

Starokostiantyniv hosts an air base of Ukraine's 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade. Ukrainian authorities largely do not disclose details on the consequences of Russian attacks against military and strategic targets, making the full extent of damage and casualties impossible to verify.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 309 drones and two Kh-101 missiles, according to the Air Force. Two missiles and 15 drones hit three different locations, while the Kinzhal missiles failed to reach their target, according to the statement.

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, injuring eight people, including a three-year-old child, city authorities reported. Four of the victims have been hospitalized.

Three civilians, including a minor, were injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian strikes against the area on July 27 injured a 54-year-old man, damaged a school dormitory, a nine-story residential building, several cars, and started multiple fires, the governor said.

Overnight, Russian drone and artillery attacks injured a 49-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, damaged a school, apartment buildings, houses, farm buildings, and a power line, according to Lysak.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and three were injured in Illinivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. One more civilian was wounded in Kostiantynivka.

Russian attacks injured five people in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A multi-story residential building and 10 houses were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were killed and 20 were injured in Russian attacks, the regional military administration reported.

A Russian drone targeting a bus with evacuated residents killed three people and injured 19 near the Sumy Oblast village of Yunakivka, located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Ukraine's border, on July 27.

One more civilian was injured during a Russian drone attack against the Seredyna-Buda community, according to regional officials.