Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'We assessed your attempt,' — top Ukrainian drone commander hints Russia tried to strike multiple unit leaders at once

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
'We assessed your attempt,' — top Ukrainian drone commander hints Russia tried to strike multiple unit leaders at once
Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi (front), head of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, poses with leaders of five elite drone units following a strategy meeting on July 26, 2025 (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Ukraine's top drone warfare commander, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, has hinted that Russia attempted a coordinated strike targeting multiple Ukrainian drone unit leaders, according to a Telegram post on July 26.

Brovdi, commander of the Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), made the revelation after holding a strategy meeting with commanders from five of Ukraine's strongest drone units: Phoenix, K-2, Madyar's Birds, Raroh, and Achilles.

"We assessed your attempt yesterday to hit all of us at once," Brovdi said in the Telegram post,  without offering further details. The post ended with a string of insults aimed at the Russian forces behind the alleged attack.

Drones have played an increasingly decisive role in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with both sides relying heavily on unmanned systems for surveillance, artillery spotting, and targeted strikes.

Ukraine formalized its drone efforts into a centralized command structure in 2024, creating USF as a separate branch of Ukraine's military in June 2024. A year later, Kyiv created a separate new command group that united the branch with other top drone units.

The new formation united all military units of the USF with the Drone Line, a project launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky in February this year to coordinate and expand five of the country's strongest drone units.

Brovdi was appointed to lead the command group.  

Russia has not publicly commented on any attempted strike against Ukrainian drone leaders. The Ukrainian military has not provided further details about the incident.

Video thumbnail
WarUkraineRussiaDronesUnmanned Systems Forces
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, July 27
Sunday, July 27
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox cleric to discuss Ukraine war.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo received Metropolitan Anthony, the senior Russian Orthodox Church cleric who chairs its department of external church relations, along with five other high-profile clerics, during a morning audience on July 26.

Show More

Editors' Picks