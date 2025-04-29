The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

8 killed, 24 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day — 12-year-old child among the victims

by Martin Fornusek April 29, 2025 9:15 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against the Samar district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 29, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with casualty figures from Kyiv.

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 24, regional authorities reported on April 29, with children among the casualties.

Moscow's forces have intensified their strikes against Ukrainian towns and cities even as Kyiv calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 37 of the 100 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-seven decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

A Russian drone attack against the Semenivka community in Chernihiv Oblast hit a residential building, killing a 68-year-old man, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed a child and injured five people over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 12-year-old girl was killed during a Russian drone attack against the Samar district, with a 6-year-old girl and two adults injured. Separately, a 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were injured in attacks against the Nikopol district.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed five civilians and injured four, said the regional governor, Vadym Filashkin. This included three people killed in Novoekonomichne, and one person killed and three injured in Shakhove.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 61 and 65 were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Russian forces reportedly launched 20 strike drones and 31 guided aerial bombs against the oblast.

Twelve people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Three apartment buildings, nine houses, an agricultural enterprise, a garage, a gas pipeline, and cars were damaged.

A civilian was killed during a Russian attack against the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, with Moscow's forces deploying almost 20 KAB bombs and 35 attack drones against the region, authorities said.

In Kyiv, a three-story recreational center was set on fire by falling debris, with one woman injured, Mayor Vitali Klistchko said.

In response to the attack, two Romanian F-16 fighter jets and two Italian Eurofighters were scrambled to carry out air surveillance in the Romanian airspace.

Kyiv teenagers mourn their friend killed by Russian missile (PHOTOS)
On a sunny but chilly Monday, after class had already started in Kyiv schools, scores of grim-faced teens filled a crematorium hall at Kyiv’s main cemetery instead. They had come to say goodbye to their friend and classmate Danylo Khudia, a 17-year-old whose coffin stood next to those of his
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Martin Fornusek

