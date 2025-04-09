The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

1 killed, 34 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 9, 2025 9:35 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Dnipro, Ukraine, on April 8, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukrainian oblasts killed at least one civilian and injured at least 34 over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 9.

Moscow's forces attack Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, inflicting civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure with drones, missiles, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 32 of the 55 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Eight decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Seventeen people were injured in Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported, including fifteen wounded in a Russian drone attack against Dnipro.

Four houses, 15 high-rise buildings, about 20 cars, several enterprises, and administrative buildings were damaged in the regional center.

Two men aged 36 and 43 were also injured during Russian artillery and drone strikes against the city of Nikopol, Lysak said.

Five civilians were injured during Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast, including three in Kramatorsk, one in Pokrovsk, and one in Myrne, reported Governor Vadym Filashkin.

One person was killed and seven injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

A drone attack reportedly killed a 64-year-old man near the front-line town of Vovchansk, and two people were injured in a drone attack during the distribution of humanitarian aid in the nearby village of Bilyi Kolodiaz.

Four civilians were injured in waves of drone attacks against Kharkiv overnight, and a 72-year-old woman was injured in air strikes against the Zolochiv community, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A high-rise building and 15 houses were damaged.

A 60-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack against the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Author: Martin Fornusek

