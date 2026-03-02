At least 9 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least nine people have been killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 2.

Russia launched 94 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 84. At least 10 drones evaded defenses and struck four locations. The fall of debris was recorded at two locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing four people and injuring five others, the local military administration said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed two people, while a separate strike on the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka killed another. Russian forces also struck the city of Druzhkivka, injuring four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 55-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the Synelnykove district on March 2.

A separate Russian attack on the Synelnykove district a day earlier injured a 66-year-old man. Another strike on March 1 on the Nikopol district injured two women, aged 40 and 42, one of whom is in serious condition, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a woman in the Snovsk community, destroying her house, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes injured four people, including two children, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack injured a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman in the Velyka Pysarivka community, according to the local military administration.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 74-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Husynka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.