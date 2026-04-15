At least 7 killed, 64 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least seven Ukrainians and injured 64 others over the past day, local authorities reported on April 15.

Russian forces launched 324 drones and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles into Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses reported shooting down 309 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) but none of the ballistic missiles.

The largest attack hit the city of Dnipro. Oleksandr Hanzha, governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reported that a Russian missile struck a gas station in the city. The strike killed five residents and injured another 27, 19 of whom remained hospitalized as of the morning of April 15.

On the night of April 15, Russian forces again struck Dnipro, hitting an administrative building and a residential high-rise and injuring two women and one man, according to Hanzha.

The typically quiet Cherkasy Oblast was targeted by an unusually large Russian drone barrage on the evening of April 14 and overnight into April 15. An 8-year-old boy was killed and 16 others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to the local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, which sits at the mouth of the Dnipro River and therefore the front line, Russians used an array of weaponry to destroy civilian homes and infrastructure. Russian attacks on the oblast killed one person and injured 13, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Prokunin identified a further two Khersonians injured in an April 13 attack who died from their injuries over the past day.

Russian forces targeted Kharkiv Oblast. Drones reached the city of Kharkiv itself, but caused no injuries. Strikes including glide bombs injured five people in two towns to the north of the city center, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two towns in Kyiv Oblast also came under attack overnight, but Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported no casualties.