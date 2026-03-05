KI logo
War

At least 7 killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
At least 7 killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of the destruction in a residential area after a guided aerial bomb (KAB) attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 4, 2026. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

At least seven people have been killed and 25 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 5.

Russian forces launched 155 different types of drones against Ukraine overnight, of which roughly 100 were Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force said on March 5. It reported downing 136 of them.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed, and five others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 5.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day killed two women, aged 27 and 64, while also injuring 13 others, including a 17-year-old girl, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 5.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked four districts of the region with artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs (KABs), regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on March 5.  He said a 35-year-old and a 45-year-old man were wounded.  

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed, and five others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 5.

In southern Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone struck a Panamanian-flagged vessel carrying corn in the Black Sea on the evening of March 4, with an unidentified number of crew members suffering casualties, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported.

read also

NATO intercepts Iranian missile heading toward Turkey in first such incident
“We reserve the right to respond to any hostile attitude towards our country,” Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Russian attackUkraineDrone attackArtilleryKherson OblastKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, March 5
Thursday, March 5
Show More

Editors' Picks