At least 7 killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven people have been killed and 25 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 5.

Russian forces launched 155 different types of drones against Ukraine overnight, of which roughly 100 were Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force said on March 5. It reported downing 136 of them.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed, and five others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 5.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day killed two women, aged 27 and 64, while also injuring 13 others, including a 17-year-old girl, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 5.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked four districts of the region with artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs (KABs), regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on March 5. He said a 35-year-old and a 45-year-old man were wounded.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were killed, and five others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 5.

In southern Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone struck a Panamanian-flagged vessel carrying corn in the Black Sea on the evening of March 4, with an unidentified number of crew members suffering casualties, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported.