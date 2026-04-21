At least 6 killed, 59 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed six people and injured 59 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on April 21.

Russian forces launched 143 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 116 were downed or jammed, the Air Force reported on April 21. Russia also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one of which was intercepted by Ukraine's air defense.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were killed, and eight others were injured in Russian air attacks across the Oblast, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. He later added that four other civilians, boys aged 16 and 18, and men aged 40 and 65, were also injured.

Russia launched nearly 70 attacks on three districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using artillery, drones, and aerial bombs, Hanzha added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces killed two people and injured 10 others in air attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and other settlements, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Over the past day, Russia launched 725 attacks on 39 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and five others were injured in Russian attacks across the Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, as coastal settlements along the Dnipro River continue to be targeted daily by artillery, drones, and glide bombs.

In Sumy Oblast, 10 Russian drones attacked the city of Sumy, injuring 15 people, including three children, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

A total of 12 people, including a 17-year-old girl, were injured in attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attacked 13 settlements, including the logistical hub of Izium, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Aftermath of a Russia strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 21, 2026. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)

In Donetsk Oblast, Russia bombed the city of Sloviansk, injuring three people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A school, 15 high-rise residential buildings, two houses, three shops, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a notary's office were also damaged in the attack.

"The strike on the city center was no mistake. It was a deliberate decision to strike where people live. It is a systematic attempt to break the spirit of the city and its people," Filashkin said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, two people, a 24-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were injured in a Russian drone attack on Pryluky, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

He added that administrative buildings, including the district police station and a library, as well as businesses, houses, and about 50 cars, were damaged.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-grid operator, reported that as a result of Russian attacks, power outages affected customers in the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

"Where safety conditions permit, emergency repair work has already begun. Utility workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible," Ukrenergo said.