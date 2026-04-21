Russian drone attack on Sumy injures at least 15, damages medical facility

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least 15 people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy overnight on April 21, local authorities reported.

Numerous explosions were heard across the city, and a strike caused a fire while damaging residential buildings, cars, and a medical facility.

Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported that 10 drones attacked the city, injuring 15 people, including three children.

One of the drones struck a residential area, while another hit the grounds of a medical facility, according to Hryhorov. The strike damaged residential buildings, schools, and a hospital.

"Hundreds of windows were shattered, and about ten cars were burned," Hryhorov said.

Among the injured was a 17-year-old girl, who was hospitalized along with two men, said Serhii Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Sumy, home to about 250,000 residents, has been a regular target of Russian shelling and aerial strikes but has never been fully occupied by Russia.

Russian forces currently hold a handful of settlements in parts of Sumy Oblast, primarily in the northern part of the region, adjacent to Russia's Kursk Oblast.