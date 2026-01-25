KI logo
War

At least 1 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

1 min read
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Rescue workers put out a fire in a damaged building in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Jan. 25, 2025, following a Russian attack. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least one person was killed, and nine others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said Jan. 25.

Russia launched 102 drones and two Iskander ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Air defenses intercepted 87 drones, while at least 15  made it through, striking 10 locations. Officials were still clarifying information about the ballistic missiles at the time of publication.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck 35 settlements, including the city of Kherson, killing one person and injuring four others, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional center of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the oblast, injuring two people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured two people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Tavriiske, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

