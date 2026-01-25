At least 1 killed, 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person was killed, and nine others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said Jan. 25.

Russia launched 102 drones and two Iskander ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Air defenses intercepted 87 drones, while at least 15 made it through, striking 10 locations. Officials were still clarifying information about the ballistic missiles at the time of publication.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck 35 settlements, including the city of Kherson, killing one person and injuring four others, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional center of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the oblast, injuring two people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured two people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on Tavriiske, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.