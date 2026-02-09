At least 5 killed, 36 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least five people have been killed and 36 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 9.

Russia launched 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 149 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 116 drones.

At least 23 drones and several missiles made it through, striking 15 locations. The fall of debris was recorded in six locations. The Air Force did not specify the number of missiles intercepted.



In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed a person and injured six others in the city of Kramatorsk. In another Russian strike against the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, one person was killed, and another suffered injuries, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted the town of Bohodukhiv, killing a 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, as well as injuring three others. Another Russian attack on the village of Luzhok injured an 18-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones attacked residential buildings overnight on Feb. 9, killing one person and injuring two others, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two women, aged 18 and 47, suffered injuries in the Nikopol district, while a 74-year-old woman was injured in the Synelnykove district on Feb. 8. Another 9 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a Russian drone attack on the Synelnykove district overnight on Feb. 9, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone injured two women, aged 25 and 35, and two men, aged 34 and 36, in the Shostka community. In another Russian drone attack on the Sumy community, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman were injured. In the Komyshi community, a 33-year-old man also suffered injuries due to a Russian drone attack, the local military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements, injuring six people, over the past day, the local military administration said.

During overnight attacks on Feb. 9, Ukrainian rail infrastructure was damaged, Ukrainian Railways, also known as Ukrzaliznytsia, reported. The strikes hit a locomotive and an overhead line.

In Volyn Oblast, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure near the town of Novovolynsk, a few kilometers from the Polish border, local authorities said. Mayor Borys Karpus said a local high-voltage substation was knocked out of service and heavily damaged in the attack, leaving more than 80,000 customers without power.