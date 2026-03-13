At least 3 killed, 27 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

At least three people were killed and 27 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on March 13.

Russian troops launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which about 80 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force reported, adding it downed 117 drones.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day killed at least two people and injured six others, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 13.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day in a village near the Russian border, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 32-year-old man and wounded a 45-year-old man over the past day, the regional military administration reported.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone attack on a civilian vehicle wounded a 52-year-old man, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people, including a 59-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. He said that Russian forces attacked five districts of the region with artillery, drones, guided aerial bombs (KABs), and a missile over the past day.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding oblast, three people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, 11 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russian drones attacked a port infrastructure site overnight, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported. He reported no casualties.