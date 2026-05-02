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At least 2 killed, 7 injured after Russian drone hits civilian bus in Kherson

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by Sonya Bandouil
At least 2 killed, 7 injured after Russian drone hits civilian bus in Kherson
A civilian bus after a Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast on May 2, 2026 (Telegram)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least two people were killed and seven others injured after a Russian drone struck a civilian bus in Kherson in the early hours of May 2.

According to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the attack happened at around 7:00 a.m. local time, in the Dnipro district of the city. Two people — a municipal worker and a woman — were killed at the scene.

Seven others sustained injuries in the strike, though officials have not yet released details on their condition.

The attack comes less than two months after Russian forces struck another civilian bus in Kherson on March 11, injuring 10 people in what Prokudin then described as a deliberate attack on civilians.

Located directly on the front line along the Dnipro River, Kherson has faced sustained drone and artillery attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated the city in late 2022.

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Russian attackKherson OblastDrone attackCivilian casualtiesRussia
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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