At least 2 killed, 7 injured after Russian drone hits civilian bus in Kherson

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least two people were killed and seven others injured after a Russian drone struck a civilian bus in Kherson in the early hours of May 2.

According to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the attack happened at around 7:00 a.m. local time, in the Dnipro district of the city. Two people — a municipal worker and a woman — were killed at the scene.

Seven others sustained injuries in the strike, though officials have not yet released details on their condition.

The attack comes less than two months after Russian forces struck another civilian bus in Kherson on March 11, injuring 10 people in what Prokudin then described as a deliberate attack on civilians.

Located directly on the front line along the Dnipro River, Kherson has faced sustained drone and artillery attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated the city in late 2022.