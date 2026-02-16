KI logo
War

At least 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Asami Terajima
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on a children's hospital in Sumy, Ukraine, published on Feb. 15, 2026. (Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At least 13 people were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 16.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with four Zirkon anti-ship hypersonic missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-31 medium-range missile, and 62 drones, of which about 40 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian forces downed two Zircon missiles and 52 drones. At least nine drones and a missile  made it through, striking eight locations. The fall of debris was recorded in two locations, the report read.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were wounded in Russian attacks in the area around the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Feb. 16.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people, including a 15-year-old child, were injured in Russian attacks on the village of Tetianivka, located about an hour-and-a-half drive east of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb. 16.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 43-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman were injured by Russian drone attacks, the regional military administration reported on Feb. 16.  

In Kherson Oblast, two people were wounded by Russian attacks, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 16.

Russian attacks on the morning of Feb. 16 caused power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Odesa oblasts. "A substantial number of consumers" in the regional center of Odesa remain without electricity following overnight drone strikes, Ukrenergo, the state grid operator, said.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Sunday, February 15
Video
Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines how Ukraine appears in recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The files reference flight arrangements for models linked to Kyiv agencies, a failed real estate deal in Lviv, and brief mentions of Ukraine’s 2019 presidential election.

