At least 13 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 13 people were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 16.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with four Zirkon anti-ship hypersonic missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-31 medium-range missile, and 62 drones, of which about 40 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian forces downed two Zircon missiles and 52 drones. At least nine drones and a missile made it through, striking eight locations. The fall of debris was recorded in two locations, the report read.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were wounded in Russian attacks in the area around the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Feb. 16.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, three people, including a 15-year-old child, were injured in Russian attacks on the village of Tetianivka, located about an hour-and-a-half drive east of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb. 16.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 43-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman were injured by Russian drone attacks, the regional military administration reported on Feb. 16.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were wounded by Russian attacks, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 16.

Russian attacks on the morning of Feb. 16 caused power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Odesa oblasts. "A substantial number of consumers" in the regional center of Odesa remain without electricity following overnight drone strikes, Ukrenergo, the state grid operator, said.