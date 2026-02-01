KI logo
Russian attack on bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills at least 15 miners, injures 7

by Kateryna Denisova
The aftermath of a Russian attack near the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 1, 2026. (State Emergency Service)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A Russian attack on a bus outside the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed at least 15 miners and injured seven others on Feb. 1, Ukraine's biggest private energy firm, DTEK, reported.

Russia launched a mass attack, targeting DTEK mines, the company said. One of the strikes hit a service bus in the town of Ternivka, which was transporting miners after their shift.

The area near the bus was struck by a Russian drone, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

"The service bus was carrying mine workers — civilians who were not involved in the combat. This is yet another brutal attack with casualties, just for today," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

Earlier in the day, Russia launched two attacks on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least nine people, including a child. One of the attacks targeted a maternity hospital.

The attack came amid ongoing efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

As Moscow's attack pushed Ukraine's energy system into a crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to suspend attacks on Ukrainian cities for one week. However, Moscow later said that this would only apply to Kyiv and would last until Feb. 1, just before the next cold snap.

Kateryna Denisova

UkraineDnipropetrovsk OblastRussian attackRussia

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

