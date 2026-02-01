KI logo
War

Russia attacks maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injures at least 6

by Kateryna Denisova
Russia attacks maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injures at least 6
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the maternity hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Feb. 1, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces struck a maternity hospital in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 1, injuring at least six people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The governor shared footage from the site showing a damaged building with shattered windows and rising smoke. Authorities did not disclose further details.

"The strike on the maternity hospital is yet another proof of a war waged against life," Fedorov said.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

