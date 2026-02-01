Russia attacks maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injures at least 6

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces struck a maternity hospital in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 1, injuring at least six people, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The governor shared footage from the site showing a damaged building with shattered windows and rising smoke. Authorities did not disclose further details.

"The strike on the maternity hospital is yet another proof of a war waged against life," Fedorov said.