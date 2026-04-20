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At least 1 killed, 26 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

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by Francis Farrell
At least 1 killed, 26 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day
An apartment building damaged as a result of a Russian glide bomb attack on Kherson on April 19, 2026. (Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)

Russian attacks killed one person and injured 26 others over the past day, local authorities reported on April 20.

Russian forces launched 142 drones against Ukraine overnight, 113 of which were downed or jammed, the Air Force reported on April 20.

Russian forces killed one person and injured seven others in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, as coastal settlements along the Dnipro River continue to be targeted daily by artillery, drones, and glide bombs.

A total of nine people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attacked 20 settlements, including the logistical hub of Izium, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, six people were wounded, five of them in the Nikopol district across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied territory, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.
In the city of Dnipro, a 50-year-old man died in hospital after being seriously wounded in Russia's mass attack on the city on April 14.

In the border areas of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, three people were injured in three separate drone attacks, local authorities said.

A 51-year-old man was injured by Russian Shahed-type drones in Kyiv Oblast, Regional Administration Head Mykola Kalashnyk said.

The victim was later identified as Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, a military communications expert and an advisor to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. According to Beskrestnov, the attack was a targeted attempt to kill him.

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UkraineRussiaKherson OblastRussian attackShahed dronesCivilian casualties
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Francis Farrell

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Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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