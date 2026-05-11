As Victory Day ceasefire draws to a close, Russian attacks kill 3 civilians, injure 16

Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured 16 others as the third and final day of the Victory Day ceasefire came to an end, local authorities said on May 11.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to a bilateral ceasefire from May 9 to May 11, a move confirmed by both countries.

During the ceasefire, there were no large-scale airstrikes, though the Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian drone launches and the firing of one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea.

"It is encouraging that, as of now, there have been no massive attacks today – no missile strikes or air attacks. But in frontline areas and in communities near the front, there has been no quiet," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 10 in his evening address.

The deadliest attacks against civilians were reported in southern Ukraine. In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 12 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring two others, according to the local military administration.

Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed one person and injured two others in the Zaporizhzhia district, as Russian forces launched 785 attacks on 36 settlements, the local military administration said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, first-person-view (FPV) drones and a Molniya drone struck two communities, injuring a married couple — a 68-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman — as well as a 19-year-old man. All three victims were hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

To the north, in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted eight settlements, including the regional center of Kharkiv. At least five people were injured over the past day, with the youngest victim a 22-year-old man and the oldest a 74-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, in the east, Russian attacks injured four people in the villages of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and Kindrativka, as well as in the city of Sloviansk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Ukraine's General Staff said on May 11 that over the past day, including while the ceasefire was still in effect, 180 combat engagements took place across various sectors of the front line. Meanwhile, on May 10, Russia launched 8,037 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,380 attacks, including 25 from multiple launch rocket systems, against Ukrainian military positions and settlements.

"We will continue to respond in kind, and if the Russians decide to return to full-scale war, our 'sanctions' in response will be immediate and severe," Zelensky said on May 10.

"Distance is becoming less and less of an issue — we have demonstrated this with our long-range capabilities. Ukraine has always acted clearly and honestly in this regard," the president added.