Russia breaks 3-day ceasefire as strikes kill 1, injure 19 across Ukraine

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 19 others over the past day, during what was supposed to be a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, regional authorities reported on May 10.

Ukraine's Air Force said it intercepted all 27 drones launched by Russia from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo overnight.

Three people suffered injuries in Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A Russian drone slammed into a residential building in Kharkiv city's Industrial district overnight. Five people, including two 8-year-old boys, suffered shock, but no physical injuries.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a three-year-old girl was injured as a result of Russian drone strikes during the past day and overnight, according to the region's governor, Oleksandr Hanzha. The girl has been hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

Four people were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Multi-story residential buildings, houses, cars, and a shop were damaged. Over the course of the day, Russian forces struck settlements across Donetsk Oblast 18 times.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people, including a child, were injured in Russian aerial and artillery attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas across the region. A multi-story apartment building and eight private homes were damaged.

One person was killed, and three people were injured, including a child, following Russian drone and artillery strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov. Overall, Russian forces carried out 780 strikes on 33 settlements across Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the 24-hour period.

In Sumy Oblast, a 47-year-old man was injured after a Russian drone struck a car, according to the local military administration. Authorities also reported damage to homes and civilian infrastructure. More than 50 attacks were recorded across 18 settlements.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces carried out first-person view (FPV) drone strikes on border areas on May 9, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Critical and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. Over the past day, the region recorded 33 separate strikes. No casualties were reported.

The attacks took place during a declared three-day truce between Kyiv and Moscow from May 9-11. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on May 8, after Russia and Ukraine had each put forth separate ceasefire proposals.

While the skies over both countries were unusually quiet for the first night of the truce, the drone strike in Kharkiv points to an even briefer respite than the promised three days. Ukraine's General Staff also reported that fighting on the front lines continued despite the ceasefire, with 147 combat clashes recorded over the past day.‌‌