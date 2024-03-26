Skip to content
Armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine launched in Warsaw

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 10:25 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A soldier bows his head as Ukrainian armored vehicles maneuver and fire their 30mm guns on April 26, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Countries participating in the armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine, an initiative of Poland and Germany, met in Warsaw for the first time on March 26, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced.

Some of the countries involved in the coalition include the U.K., Italy, and Sweden.

During the meeting in Warsaw, participants "developed a consolidated position regarding the strengthening of the technical fleet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with certain samples of armored vehicles," Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported.

The participants also discussed organizing the system to repair the armored vehicles provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The repair of the vehicles is one of four focus areas of the coalition, along with the supply of weapons and ammunition for the vehicles, the training of crews and technical personnel, and developing effective tactics for using the vehicles on the battlefield.

"This is a very important initiative of our allies in view of the existing problems in the Armed Forces with the repair of foreign-type armored vehicles," Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk said.

"I hope that with the help of our allies we will be able to create an effective repair base for Western armored vehicles in Ukraine as quickly as possible," Havryliuk said.

Other similar initiatives include an artillery coalition, a fighter jet coalition, or a demining coalition, organized within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format.

Bloomberg: Prague’s ammunition initiative may supply 1.5 million shells to Ukraine, Czech FM says
“We can do much more than the initially announced number,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Bloomberg, saying that the number may be as high as 1.5 million.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
