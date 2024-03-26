Armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine launched in Warsaw

This audio is created with AI assistance

Countries participating in the armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine, an initiative of Poland and Germany, met in Warsaw for the first time on March 26, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced.

Some of the countries involved in the coalition include the U.K., Italy, and Sweden.

During the meeting in Warsaw, participants "developed a consolidated position regarding the strengthening of the technical fleet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with certain samples of armored vehicles," Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported.

The participants also discussed organizing the system to repair the armored vehicles provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The repair of the vehicles is one of four focus areas of the coalition, along with the supply of weapons and ammunition for the vehicles, the training of crews and technical personnel, and developing effective tactics for using the vehicles on the battlefield.

"This is a very important initiative of our allies in view of the existing problems in the Armed Forces with the repair of foreign-type armored vehicles," Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk said.

"I hope that with the help of our allies we will be able to create an effective repair base for Western armored vehicles in Ukraine as quickly as possible," Havryliuk said.

Other similar initiatives include an artillery coalition, a fighter jet coalition, or a demining coalition, organized within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format.