News Feed, Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Western aid, Armored vehicles
Germany, Poland to launch armored vehicles coalition for Ukraine next week

by Martin Fornusek March 19, 2024 11:35 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers train on armored vehicles in April 2023.
Illustrative purposes only: A soldier bows his head as Ukrainian armored vehicles maneuver and fire their 30mm guns on April 26, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Berlin and Warsaw had agreed to form an "armored vehicles coalition" to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, the Polish magazine Wprost reported on March 18, citing Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The initiative, announced by Kosiniak-Kamysz following talks in Warsaw with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, will officially begin operations on March 26.

This would be yet another coalition formed by allies to support specific capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Other such initiatives include an artillery coalition, a fighter jet coalition, or a demining coalition, organized within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format.

"More partners have already signed up. This is one of the most important coalitions," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference with Pistorius, specifically naming the U.K., Italy, and Sweden.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Berlin on March 15, meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. The three leaders presented new initiatives to support Kyiv against Russian aggression, including new arms purchases and a plan to start a long-range rocket artillery coalition.

During the press conference in Warsaw, Pistorius and Kosiniak-Kamysz also announced that the two countries would take responsibility for rapid reaction forces in Europe.

"Starting in July, our battlegroups, 2,500 Polish soldiers and 2,500 German soldiers, will be in a state of readiness for rapid response. These are the forces that fulfill the tasks of the strategic compass,"  Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have been mounting since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine, with several Western officials warning recently that the alliance should be ready for a possible open conflict with Moscow in the coming years.

Taurus missiles: Why Ukraine wants them – and Germany hesitates
When faced with questions from German lawmakers on March 13, Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again said “no” to the delivery of the Taurus long-range missile to Ukraine. “Prudence is not something that one can qualify as a weakness. Prudence is something that the citizens of our country are entitled to…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

News Feed

10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
3:37 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 50 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 18.
12:22 AM

Charles Michel: ‘Europe must prepare for war.’

If Europe wants to exist in peace it must shift to a “war economy” mode and significantly bolster defense capabilities in the face of the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on March 18.
