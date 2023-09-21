Anti-tank mine kills 1, injures 1 in Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A young man has been killed and another man wounded after their vehicle drove over an anti-tank mine in Mykolaiv Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 21.

The men were driving in the region of Snihurivka when they hit the mine.

The man who was killed was born in 2000, while injured man was born in 1985, the State Emergency Service said.

Investigators at the scene found other weaponry in the area, something that is common in territories that have been liberated from Russian occupation, the State Emergency Service warned.

On Sept. 17, a Russian mine in a field in southern Kherson Oblast killed a 45-year-old man and injured a 26-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The two men had reportedly been working in a field near Beryslav, a town located along the Dnipro River, when their tractor drove over the mine, setting it off.

Injuries caused by mines are reported daily in Ukraine, with Kharkiv and the southern Kherson oblasts being the worst affected areas, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry's Aug. 17 intelligence update.

More than 750 mine-related civilian casualties have been reported since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, with one in eight involving a child, according to the update.