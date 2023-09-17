Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured by Russian mine in Kherson Oblast

by Asami Terajima September 17, 2023 5:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The detonation of a Russian mine in a field in southern Kherson Oblast killed a 45-year-old man and injured a 26-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 17.

The two men had reportedly been working in a field near Beryslav, a town located along the Dnipro River, when their tractor drove over the mine, setting it off.

According to Prokudin, the man driving the tractor received shrapnel wounds to his head and right eye. He also suffered injuries to his abdomen, chest, and limbs, as well as third-degree burns.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, and died in the hospital.

The 26-year-old man survived the blast and was hospitalized. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Kherson Oblast authorities, as well as the leadership of other regions whose territories were once under Russian occupation, have called on residents to be extremely careful with mines that were left behind by Russian forces.

"I am once again addressing the residents of the region," Prokudin said. "Do not start work until the fields are checked by sappers. Take care of your safety."

The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

