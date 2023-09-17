Governor: 1 killed, 1 injured by Russian mine in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The detonation of a Russian mine in a field in southern Kherson Oblast killed a 45-year-old man and injured a 26-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 17.

The two men had reportedly been working in a field near Beryslav, a town located along the Dnipro River, when their tractor drove over the mine, setting it off.

According to Prokudin, the man driving the tractor received shrapnel wounds to his head and right eye. He also suffered injuries to his abdomen, chest, and limbs, as well as third-degree burns.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, and died in the hospital.

The 26-year-old man survived the blast and was hospitalized. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Kherson Oblast authorities, as well as the leadership of other regions whose territories were once under Russian occupation, have called on residents to be extremely careful with mines that were left behind by Russian forces.

"I am once again addressing the residents of the region," Prokudin said. "Do not start work until the fields are checked by sappers. Take care of your safety."