Ambassador Brink urges US lawmakers to approve Ukraine aid package

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Dec. 15 urged Congress to reach a deal on additional support for Ukraine “as soon as possible,” describing the situation as “urgent.”

“It's critical to secure and hold the gains that the Ukrainians have made so far. And also to protect our own national security,” she said.

Kyiv has been largely dependent on foreign aid and security assistance from Washington and Brussels since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 12 tried to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve more aid, but left largely empty-handed.

The U.S. Senate is expected to delay its scheduled three-week holiday break to continue negotiations on additional aid for Ukraine and Israel on Dec. 18.

Any deal reached in the Senate must be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed he will not vote for any bill authorizing more foreign aid unless it includes sweeping changes to U.S. immigration policy.