Ambassador Brink urges US lawmakers to approve Ukraine aid package

by Lance Luo December 16, 2023 3:25 AM 1 min read
Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, speaks at the opening of the 7th Ukrainian Women’s Congress on Nov.22, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Dec. 15 urged Congress to reach a deal on additional support for Ukraine “as soon as possible,” describing the situation as “urgent.”

“It's critical to secure and hold the gains that the Ukrainians have made so far. And also to protect our own national security,” she said.

Kyiv has been largely dependent on foreign aid and security assistance from Washington and Brussels since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 12 tried to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve more aid, but left largely empty-handed.

The U.S. Senate is expected to delay its scheduled three-week holiday break to continue negotiations on additional aid for Ukraine and Israel on Dec. 18.

Any deal reached in the Senate must be approved by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed he will not vote for any bill authorizing more foreign aid unless it includes sweeping changes to U.S. immigration policy.

US Senator: Republicans ‘holding Ukraine aid hostage’
Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren’t holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lance Luo
