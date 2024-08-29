Skip to content
Allies caution Poland to hold back air defense, PM Tusk says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 5:49 AM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on May 20, 2024. (Photo by Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a press conference on Aug. 28 that allies advised Poland to exercise restraint when dealing with unidentified violations of Polish airspace.

Tusk admitted it is difficult to determine whether a target is a civilian object or not, according to Rzeczpospolita newspaper. Allies also recommend Poland exercise restraint when shooting down objects when there is no threat or aggression.

Warsaw, an alliance member, frequently scrambles fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as Russian forces launch large-scale aerial attacks on Ukraine. They have never been used to destroy Russian missiles or drones.

The final decision to shoot down an aerial object in peacetime falls on Operational Commander Maciej Klisz. Tusk said he is open to changing legislation on who is responsible for such a decision, and claimed Poland can change the rules as soon as it needs to.

A Russian drone flew into Polish airspace early on Aug. 26 amid a mass attack on Ukraine. This was not the first time Polish airspace has been violated since Russia began its full-scale war against Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Russia targeted 15 of Ukraine's 24 oblasts on Aug. 26, launching over 200 missiles and drones as part of the largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force reported later that day that Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched by Russia during the attack.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.