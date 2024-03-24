Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Fighter jets
Edit post

Poland scrambles fighter jets amid drone, missile attacks on Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat March 24, 2024 6:25 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: F-16 fighter jets during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a breaking story.

Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect Polish airspace during Russia's drone and missile attack against Ukraine on March 24, the Polish Air Force's Operational Command reported on X.

"All necessary procedures aimed at ensuring the safety of Polish airspace have been activated, and the Operational Command of the Polish Air Force is monitoring the situation continuously," the Polish Air Force wrote on X.

Poland, a NATO member, made the decision to mobilize fighter jets on the morning of March 24, as Russian forces launched another large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine.

Russia launched drone and missile attacks on different oblasts across Ukraine in the early hours of March 24. The attacks targeted regions as far west as Lviv Oblast.

No causalities or damage to infrastructure have yet to be reported by Ukraine during the Russian attacks.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram that a missile landed in a forest near the city. Fire and rescue teams are on-scene.  

Poland did not report airspace violations during the attack, scrambling jets as a precautionary measure.

Russian missiles have previously entered Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine. On Dec. 29, a missile entered Polish airspace, putting the country's defenses on high alert.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during Russian mass strike, killing two civilians. Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian anti-air projectile launched to intercept the Russian attack.

Polish official on reported Russian missile in Poland’s airspace: We cannot rule out provocation
Jacek Siewiera, the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, said that Polish authorities “have enough information to confirm that this missile was launched from Russian systems.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:43 PM

Putin seeking to blame Ukraine for Moscow shooting, despite ISIS taking responsibility.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the detained suspected perpetrators of the Moscow shooting allegedly planned to flee to Ukraine without providing any evidence. In his address, the Russian president did not mention the fact that the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting, nor the warnings of Western countries about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.