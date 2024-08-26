Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated regularly.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 26, as Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country just before 6 a.m.

Kyiv Independent reporters heard explosions in the city shortly before 8:30 a.m, with several more a few minutes later. More were heard just after 9:00 a.m.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were power outages in "several districts" of the capital, and later added there were problems with the water supply on the right bank of the city.

Explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Explosions were also reported in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih.

In the city of Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine, an apartment building was damaged, the city's mayor, Ihor Polishchuk, said. He later said one person had been killed.

Ukraine's Air Force initially reported the activity of 11 Russian bomber aircraft as well as numerous kamikaze drones heading towards cities across the country.

It then reported the launch of multiple groups of missiles of various types.

Later it said another six Russian bomber aircraft were in the air.