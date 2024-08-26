Skip to content
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine

by Chris York August 26, 2024 8:38 AM 1 min read
Traffic across the Paton Bridge to the left-bank neighborhoods of the city on July 5, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated regularly.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 26, as Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country just before 6 a.m.

Kyiv Independent reporters heard explosions in the city shortly before 8:30 a.m, with several more a few minutes later. More were heard just after 9:00 a.m.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were power outages in "several districts" of the capital, and later added there were problems with the water supply on the right bank of the city.

Explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Explosions were also reported in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, Kryvyi Rih.

In the city of Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine, an apartment  building was damaged, the city's mayor, Ihor Polishchuk, said. He later said one person had been killed.

Ukraine's Air Force initially reported the activity of 11 Russian bomber aircraft as well as numerous kamikaze drones heading towards cities across the country.

It then reported the launch of multiple groups of missiles of various types.

Later it said another six Russian bomber aircraft were in the air.

Author: Chris York
2:30 AM

Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit. In a conversation with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit.
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
