'Air terror' — Russia drops record number of aerial guided bombs on Ukraine in October, Defense Ministry says

Russia has dropped a record number of aerial guided bombs on Ukraine in October, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Nov. 4.

Russia significantly increased its use of guided aerial bombs (KAB) against Ukraine in October, dropping over 5,328 munitions on Ukrainian military positions and cities near the front line.

According to the ministry, this represents the highest number of guided bomb strikes recorded in a month since the beginning of 2025.

In total, during the first ten months of 2025, Russian forces have dropped approximately 40,000 aerial bombs on Ukraine, roughly the same amount that was dropped throughout all of 2024.

"(Russia's) air terror is intensifying," the ministry said.

Guided aerial bombs, while having a shorter range than missiles, are cheaper to produce and are launched from aircraft within Russian territory or Russian-occupied territories, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

They are nearly impossible to shoot down due to their heavy iron construction and their tendency to approach at extremely fast speeds and from high altitudes, unlike cruise missiles or drones, according to experts.

Russia recently upgraded the weapon, which is believed to have a range of up to 200 kilometers, allowing strikes far beyond the front lines.

Some oblasts are being constantly under guided bombs attacks, such as Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

On Nov. 3 Suspilne Zaporizhzhia reported that a Russian guided bomb stroke a settlement in the oblast.

Dnipro was also reportedly hit on Oct. 30 as the Ukrainian air force announced a guided bomb was headed toward the city.